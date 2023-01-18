POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Former EU parliament member cuts deal with Belgian prosecutors
The alleged ringleader of a European Union cash-for-influence corruption scandal linked to Qatar and Morocco has decided to cut a deal with Belgian prosecutors, in exchange for a lighter sentence. Pier Antonio Panzeri signed a memorandum under a little-used legal article in which he says he repents for his actions. He was charged last month with corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organisation. Both Qatar and Morocco deny wrongdoing. Claire Herriot reports.
January 18, 2023
