Morocco’s Amazigh women produce argan oil known as 'liquid gold'
02:25
World
Moroccan argan oil, known as liquid gold, is highly valued by the cosmetic industry and outside of Morocco, sells for hundreds of dollars a litre. It is produced mostly by Amazigh-speaking Berber women in local cooperatives. But it's a physically demanding job, and there are concerns about whether this important legacy will continue into the future. Adama Munu reports. #arganoil #liquidgold #Amazigh
January 18, 2023
