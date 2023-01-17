POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Biden faces backlash over classified document scandal
26:20
World
US President Joe Biden is being accused of hypocrisy. He criticised Donald Trump when his Mar-a-lago resort was raided for classified files. Now at least 20 documents linked to Biden have been found at his private residence and an office he used in Washington. Are they equally guilty? Guests: Steve Okun Former Lawyer in Bill Clinton’s Administration Jason Osborne Former Senior Advisor to Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign Iwan Morgan Emeritus Professor of US studies at University College London
January 17, 2023
