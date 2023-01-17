World Share

From Burek to Baklava: Has Balkan Cuisine Added New Flavors to Its Ottoman Roots?

When someone mentions Balkan cuisine, the first dishes that come to mind are usually burek, cevapi, dolma, baklava. But most of the Balkan national dishes are originally Turkish. Over the years, countries in the Balkans began making modifications to original Ottoman recipes and are creating unique, localised dishes. But with these historical changes over time, the culinary lines become blurred. As is the case with Italy and Slovenia who are disputing over balsamic vinegar. In our special report, we take you to a famous Balkan restaurant in Istanbul that makes some of the most delicious foods from the region. Plus, Veljko Skenderija speaks to some of the producers of balsamic vinegar in Slovenia.