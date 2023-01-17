POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rain-soaked California battered by another round of floods
02:26
World
Rain-soaked California battered by another round of floods
US President Joe Biden is set to travel to California's central coast Thursday, to areas devastated by extreme weather. And the State of California is bracing for more catastrophic damage - even as torrential rainfall is finally moving away. 8 million people are still under flood warnings. Weeks of rain have left at least 20 people dead, unstable terrain and a disaster declaration by the president. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
January 17, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?