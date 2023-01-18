World Share

EU's China COVID-19 Crackdown

Covid-19 infections in China are rampant. 90% of people in Hunan province alone are thought to be carrying the virus. Some European countries have responded by demanding negative tests from anyone arriving from China. France, Italy and Spain have already imposed their own rules. China's government says the restrictions are both 'unreasonable and unacceptable'. So, is the EU's Covid crackdown justified? Or, alternatively, does it perhaps not go far enough? Guests: Andy Mok Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for China and Globalization Dr Julian Tang Clinical Virologist at the University of Leicester Antoine Flahault Director of the Institute of Global Health