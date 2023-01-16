World Share

Italy's most wanted mafia boss arrested after 30 years on the run

To Italy where the country's most wanted mafia boss - Matteo Messina Denaro - has been arrested, in Sicily, after 30 years on the run. The 60-year old was detained at a private health clinic in the Sicilian capital Palermo. The Cosa Nostra boss was handed a life sentence in absentia back in 1992, for his role in the murders of two prosecutors. He also faces another life sentence for bomb attacks which left 10 people dead. And prosecutors believe Denaro is responsible for several other murders since the 1990s, including of a 12 year old boy. Simon Macgregor Wood reports.