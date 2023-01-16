POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Germany falling back on the promise of reducing pollution?
Is Germany falling back on the promise of reducing pollution?
Climate protestors dragged from a German coal mine, calling a deal made between energy giant RWE and government 'shameful'. But Ministers are trying to sell it as a long-term success story, saying the village is the wrong symbol for climate warriors. Is this one step towards stabilising German energy or a step backwards in the fight against the climate crisis? Guests: Rio Goldmann Lützerath Lebt Spokesperson Dr Volker Stanzel Former German Diplomat James Jackson Journalist and Political Analyst
January 16, 2023
