Russian defence ministry claims control of Soledar city
Russian forces say they have captured the Ukrainian salt mine town of Soledar, where bloody battles have raged for days. But Ukraine says the fighting is still going on. If confirmed, the town’s fall would mark a rare victory for Moscow after months of setbacks. It would also allow Russian troops to push on to the nearby city of Bakhmut, and cut off the Ukrainian forces there. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more details. #soledar
January 13, 2023
