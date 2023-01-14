Pro-Bolsonaro protesters detained for storming govt buildings

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. This week, in Brazil, at least 1500 people were detained after protesters stormed parliament and the presidential palace. Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro are refusing to accept his election defeat, and are accusing the opposition of fraud. More, in Ethiopia, Tigrayan rebel forces, who fought a two-year war against Ethiopia's government, have begun handing over heavy weaponry to the national army. It's part of an African Union-led peace process. And finally, in Ankara, Ukrainian and Russian human rights representatives met to discuss the creation of a "reunion corridor". It would include a number of humanitarian efforts aimed at assisting the most vulnerable people affected by the war in Ukraine. #playback #news
January 14, 2023
