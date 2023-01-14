World Share

Africa Matters: Tigray Peace Deal

It's a major step forward in Ethiopia as Tigray forces begin to surrender their heavy weapons under November's peace deal brokered by the African Union. Senior Ethiopia Analyst for Crisis Group, William Davison tells us that the truce is being enacted as planned, but challenges still remain. We look at Turkish efforts to deepen ties with the continent as Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits three African countries. And we profile a Nigerian domestic violence survivor who is giving back to her community by running a women's shelter. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. #africamatters