POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Life on the frontlines of Ukraine's Donbass War
03:59
World
Life on the frontlines of Ukraine's Donbass War
The towns of Soledar and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine are seeing some of the bloodiest battles in this war. It's hard to determine military gains and losses on either side, as reports are often contradictory. Kiev's Western allies are promising more military support and despite the odds, Ukrainians facing the hardships of war remain motivated. TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan spoke to some living on the frontlines of the embattled Donbass region to find out what drives them.
January 13, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?