Andrew Tate in jail. What's really happening in Romania?

This week on Nexus, we're in Romania for a special investigation. Matthew Moore is on the trail of social media influencer Andrew Tate, who's been arrested and detained on human trafficking charges. He says he's been attacked by what he calls the Matrix, the shadowy forces who control the world. We spoke to his lawyer, who says he's innocent. While others we speak to including a human trafficking expert say they are convinced of his guilt. Whatever the truth, Nexus is on the ground to discover it in this special episode.