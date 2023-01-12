POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protests against illegal mining by Armenia in the Karabakh
Protests against illegal mining by Armenia in the Karabakh
In Azerbaijan, protests are taking place against illegal mining by Armenia in the Karabakh region. The Karabakh is rich in natural resources, including gold and copper minerals. It has long been an internationally recognised part of Azerbaijan. Protesters on the Lachin corridor say that Armenian actions are threatening the peace negotiations between the neighbouring states. Kubra Akkoc reports from Shusha region in Azerbaijan.
January 12, 2023
