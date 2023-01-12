POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia appoints new military chief, battle continues in Soledar
Russia has appointed another military chief to lead its campaign in Ukraine, as some of the bloodiest fighting in the 11-month-old conflict rages in the east. Private Russian mercenary group Wagner says they have captured the city of Soledar, but Kiev has rejected these claims saying the fighting is still going on. Wagner is also trying to capture Bakhmut, while Ukraine is close to getting some new high-powered help from its Western backers. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
January 12, 2023
