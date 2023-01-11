World Share

Australian cardinal cleared of child sex abuse dies aged 81

One of the Catholic church’s most senior clerics, Cardinal George Pell, has died in Rome at the age of 81, after undergoing hip surgery. The Australian was the most senior cleric to be convicted of child sex abuse, having spent more than 400 days in solitary confinement in Australia, before his convictions were overturned by the country's top court. John Allen Jr, editor of Crux Catholic, discusses the burial process. #GeorgePell #Cardinal #sexabuse