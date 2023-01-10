World Share

Ukraine says Russia is stepping up assault on Soledar

In Ukraine, Russian forces led by the Wagner Mercenary group are intensifying their attacks on the towns of Bakhmut and Soledar in the east. Western intelligence agencies say much of Soledar may already be in Russian hands. EU and NATO leaders have met in Brussels to signal their continuing support for Ukraine. Meanwhile in a show of strength, a Russian warship is conducting exercises off the Norwegian coast. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.