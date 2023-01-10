World Share

Will Athens and Ankara Find Common Ground in 2023?

2022 proved to be a tense year for Turkiye-Greece relations. And it seems unlikely that things will calm down any time soon. Greek media recently reported that Athens will extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles to the south and west of Crete island. But maritime borders aren't the only issue between the two countries. In May, Athens gave the US access to three more Greek military bases, and sent armoured US vehicles to Lesvos and Samos. Later that month, Mitsotakis visited Washington where he called on the US to block the sale of F-16 jets to Turkiye. Another hurdle between the two NATO allies is Athens' illegal pushbacks in the Aegean. So will 2023 be any different for Greece-Turkiye relations? Guests: Suay Nilhan Acikalin Assistant Professor at Haci Bayram Veli University Yucel Acer Researcher at SETA Sean Michael Cox Senior Advisor at the Global Policy Institute