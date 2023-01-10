POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Monday is deadliest day of anti govt protests since Castillo arrested
02:08
World
Monday is deadliest day of anti govt protests since Castillo arrested
At least 14 people have been killed in Peru in clashes with police, in the deadliest day since the former president Pedro Castillo was ousted in December. His attempt to dissolve Congress triggered weeks of violence nationwide, in a country beset by years of political instability. His replacement, Dina Boluarte, supports an inquiry into the civilian deaths, but insists she's powerless to give in to demands of a snap election. Liz Maddock reports. #peruprotests #castillo
January 10, 2023
