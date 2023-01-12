POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye demands Sweden to stop supporting and funding terrorists
10:56
World
Türkiye demands Sweden to stop supporting and funding terrorists
Turkiye has summoned the Swedish ambassador to the Foreign Minister over what it calls was an act of terror against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkiye informed the Swedish ambassador that the country strongly condemns and protests the propaganda carried out in Stockholm by the members of the PKK terror group. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University has more. #StaffanHerrstrom #PKKterrorists #Erdogan
January 12, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?