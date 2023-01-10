POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'Three amigos' expected to discuss migration, economy, energy
02:23
World
'Three amigos' expected to discuss migration, economy, energy
US President Joe Biden has no shortage of topics to tackle in his first presidential trip to Mexico. He's meeting his Mexican counterpart and Canada's Prime Minister for the trilateral North American Leaders' Summit. They're set to discuss strengthening economic ties, but lowering the number of migrants on the US-Mexico border is expected to top the agenda. Our correspondent Andy Roesgen has details of what the leaders have covered so far. #us #mexico #canada
January 10, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?