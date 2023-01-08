POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran executes two men for killing officer during protests
02:10
World
Iran executes two men for killing officer during protests
The European Union says it's 'appalled' by the execution of two more Iranian protesters, who said they were tortured into confessing. The men were found guilty of killing a security official during nationwide protests, and the EU's is the latest international condemnation. Four people have now been hanged for their role in the demonstrations, sparked by the death of a 22 year old woman in police custody. Daniel Padwick reports. #Iran #MahsaAmini #executions
January 8, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?