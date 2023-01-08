World Share

Far-right Israeli minister makes uninvited visit to Al Aqsa

Here on #Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. The UN Security Council has held an emergency meeting on the tensions surrounding an Israeli minister's visit to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. Israel says it was a 'non-event' but some Security Council members have objected. Right-wing Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir made an uninvited visit to the site on Tuesday. Palestinians have labelled the visit an act of 'unprecedented provocation'. The Catholic Church has farewelled the late Pope Benedict the 16th. The first Pontiff in 600 years to resign from the post was celebrated in St Peter's Square during a funeral led by the current Pope. An estimated 100,000 Catholics turned out for the funeral. And finally, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskky has rejected a proposal from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a temporary ceasefire during Orthodox Christmas. The Kremlin made the offer at the request of the country's most senior church figure, who last year gave his blessing to Putin's war. The Ukrainian President says a ceasefire is only possible if Russia vacates all of the area that it now occupies.