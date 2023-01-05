World Share

The US House resumes voting to find its Speaker

The US House of Representatives will resume voting on Thursday to find its Speaker. The position is the third most important in US politics, because whoever holds it become the country's president in case the White House incumbent and Vice President can't fulfill their roles. After six rounds of voting, a small group of Republicans remain opposed to Kevin McCarthy becoming the new Speaker. TRT World's Andy Rosegen reports on how the impasse is stopping all legislative business in the chamber.