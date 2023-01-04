POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Widespread condemnation as Israeli minister visits Al Aqsa Mosque compound
Widespread condemnation as Israeli minister visits Al Aqsa Mosque compound
Türkiye has joined many nations in strongly condemning Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to occupied East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a move that triggered widespread anger from Palestinians who see it as an "unprecedented provocation." Haaretz political analyst Akiva Eldar explains whether this condemnations will make any difference. #AlAqsaMosque #ItamarBenGvir #Türkiye
January 4, 2023
