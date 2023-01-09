World Share

Israel orders removal of Palestinian flags from public spaces

Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has ordered police to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces. It follows the release of a long-serving Palestinian prisoner convicted of kidnapping and killing an Israeli soldier in 1983. He waved a Palestinian flag while receiving a hero's welcome. Middle East analyst Daoud Kuttab weighs in on the ban.