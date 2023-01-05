World Share

Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas Eve

We begin with breaking news. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to observe a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas. However, his proposal had been immediately dismissed by Ukraine as hypocrisy. A political advisor to Volodymr Zelensky says a truce will only be possible only when Russia leaves the territory it is occupying in Ukraine. Earlier Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone calls with both leaders in a bid to mediate peace talks. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.