Republicans split over who should lead them in House

US House of Representatives is still without a leader after a chaotic and historic day in Washington. After November's mid-terms the Republicans now control that chamber, but they can't agree on who should be their speaker and the House can't start governing until they elect one. Sean Michael Cox from the Global Policy Institute weighs in on this split by the House Republicans. #USHouse #KevinMcCarthy #speaker