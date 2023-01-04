World Share

Russia: Use of cellphones by troops reason for Makiivka losses

Russia’s military says its soldiers' use of mobile phones was responsible a Ukrainian missile strike on New Years eve which killed at least 89 of its troops. Officials claim new recruits, turning on their phones, in defiance of a ban allowed Ukrainian forces to identify the target. Ukraine claims up to 400 soldiers were killed with hundreds more injured. Russia's military has faced increasing criticism over the losses, the worst single death toll in the war so far. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more details.