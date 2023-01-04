POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan to talk to Russian, Ukrainian counterparts over phone
Turkish President Erdogan is expected to speak to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, That’s according to the Kremlin. President Erdogan has held several phone calls with both leaders from Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war at the end of February last year. Tom O’Connor, a senior foreign policy writer at Newsweek, discusses what to expect from these phone calls. #Erdogan #Zelenskyy #Putin
January 4, 2023
