Why is Türkiye Keeping Sweden and Finland from Joining NATO?

Seeking shelter under the NATO umbrella. That's what Finland and Sweden have strived for, since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in February. But as a long-term partner of the bloc, Türkiye voiced its concerns about PKK activities in the Nordic countries. Since entering NATO requires a unanimous vote, both countries have formalised their policies to avoid Ankara's veto. But will they now keep their word to Türkiye to join the Western alliance? Guests: Adam Michalski Türkiye Analyst Zuhal Mert Uzuner Associate Professor at Marmara University Zeynep Ozden Oktav Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University