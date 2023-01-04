POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Football legend Pele buried in private ceremony in hometown
03:05
World
Football legend Pele buried in private ceremony in hometown
Brazilian football legend Pele was buried at a private ceremony in Santos after a procession through the streets of the town in which he grew up. Commonly known as the king of football, Pele's final resting place is at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenical, a thirty-storey-high cemetery building that overlooks the football pitch that made him famous. Luciana Taddeo reports from Santos in Brazil.
January 4, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?