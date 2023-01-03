POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Volunteer teachers struggle to keep millions educated through war
Volunteer teachers struggle to keep millions educated through war
Yemen remains one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. The civil war is affecting every sector, including education. Activists say the education system is suffering from a shortage of teachers and students. Many schools have been damaged or destroyed, and millions of school-aged children have dropped out or not joined at all. Teachers have quit, unable to survive on the minimal salaries. In the northeast of the country, a group of volunteers are fighting back, teaching children in makeshift schools despite the economic hardships. Sena Saylan has the story.
January 3, 2023
