World Share

Just 2 Degrees: Going Vegan, Protecting Oceans, & America Freezes Over

On this episode, Reagan Des Vignes looks at Veganuary, which features a month of stories about the impact of what we eat on the world around us, including what its like to live a plant based lifestyle. And scientists discover a new method to protect fragile ocean ecosystems. Also, nearly nationwide, the US witnessed some of the worst winter weather as temperatures dropped as low as minus 45 degrees Celsius. We find out if it's related to the climate crisis.