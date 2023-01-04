POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Just 2 Degrees: Going Vegan, Protecting Oceans, & America Freezes Over
26:00
World
Just 2 Degrees: Going Vegan, Protecting Oceans, & America Freezes Over
On this episode, Reagan Des Vignes looks at Veganuary, which features a month of stories about the impact of what we eat on the world around us, including what its like to live a plant based lifestyle. And scientists discover a new method to protect fragile ocean ecosystems. Also, nearly nationwide, the US witnessed some of the worst winter weather as temperatures dropped as low as minus 45 degrees Celsius. We find out if it's related to the climate crisis.
January 4, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?