POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What lies ahead for the Balkans in 2023?
15:32
World
What lies ahead for the Balkans in 2023?
Welcome to the first episode of Across the Balkans in 2023, as we analyse what the region could expect in the new year. With the Ukraine conflict triggering an energy crisis, will countries be able to find other sources instead of relying only on Russia? 2022 ended with some positive developments regarding the EU's enlargement in the Western Balkans. After Bosnia and Herzegovina received candidate status in December, Kosovo also applied to join the EU. Will it, too, be soon granted a status? Meanwhile, political crises have shaken many countries such as Bosnia, Montenegro and Bulgaria. Will stability be secured in the year ahead? And will long-standing ethnic tensions ever be solved? Veljko Skenderija tried to find out some of those answers in his report from Zagreb. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 3, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?