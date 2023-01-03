POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Majlinda Bregu: Russia Has Interest in Destabilizing Western Balkans
10:31
World
Majlinda Bregu: Russia Has Interest in Destabilizing Western Balkans
Many still have concerns that the conflict next door could spill over into the Western Balkans. There are positive signs that some countries could join the EU and NATO but deep-rooted problems are still waiting to be solved. Across The Balkans intervewed Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council, at the TRT World Forum a couple of weeks ago and asked what she sees as the biggest threat to the region's stability. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 3, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?