Moscow says Ukrainian strike kills 63 Russian troops in Makiivka
Moscow says Ukrainian strike kills 63 Russian troops in Makiivka
Ukrainian forces claim they have destroyed a barracks in Moscow controlled region of Donetsk, which was housing hundreds of newly recruited Russian soldiers. Kiev’s military has said the strike on the building in Makiivka killed up to 400 soldiers with hundreds more injured. Russian authorities admit the attack but say only 63 soldiers died. If Ukraine’s claims are proven correct it could be Russia’s single most deadly incident in the war so far. Meanwhile Russian missile and drone attacks have continued on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. Simon McGregor Wood has more.
January 2, 2023
