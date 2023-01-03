POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Republican-majority lower house to be sworn in on Tuesday
02:28
World
Republican-majority lower house to be sworn in on Tuesday
In the US the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives is being sworn in on Tuesday. Voting is also taking place for a new House Speaker, a position that is third in line to the presidency. California lawmaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to narrowly win that vote, but he'll have to juggle demands from the far right in his party who back former president Donald Trump. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
January 3, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?