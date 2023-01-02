POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazil’s Lula unveils cabinet and vows to work on gender and racial equality
02:12
World
Brazil’s Lula unveils cabinet and vows to work on gender and racial equality
Lula declared that the nightmare under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. He then announced a new cabinet which includes the highest number of female ministers in Brazil’s history. It includes Marina Silva, Brazil’s best known voice against Amazon deforestation, has become Environment Minister. As well as Sonia Guajajara, Brazil’s first minister of indigenous peoples.
January 2, 2023
