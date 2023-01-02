IMF warns global economy faces tougher year in 2023

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
02:00
BizTech
It's not just Brazil that's feeling the crunch. The International Monetary Fund has issued an ominous warning for what could be ahead in the new year. The organization predicts that one third of the world will be in recession in 2023, according to a statement issued on Monday. But with many countries already cash-strapped, the effects of such a recession could be disastrous. Priyanka Navani reports.
January 2, 2023
