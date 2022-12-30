World Share

China's plans for international travel stir global concern

For three years, China kept its borders shut, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing to keep the coronavirus out. Earlier this month, Beijing then abruptly changed course and international travel is now days away from recommencing, just before the Lunar New Year. It's one of the world's largest annual human migrations, and it's making some nations nervous. Liz Maddock reports.