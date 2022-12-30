POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's plans for international travel stir global concern
02:10
World
China's plans for international travel stir global concern
For three years, China kept its borders shut, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing to keep the coronavirus out. Earlier this month, Beijing then abruptly changed course and international travel is now days away from recommencing, just before the Lunar New Year. It's one of the world's largest annual human migrations, and it's making some nations nervous. Liz Maddock reports.
December 30, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?