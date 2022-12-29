POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Three-week blockade ends after Vucic speaks to Serbs in Kosovo
01:56
World
Three-week blockade ends after Vucic speaks to Serbs in Kosovo
Kosovo reopened its biggest border crossing with Serbia on Thursday, hours after protesting Serbs in its north promised to remove roadblocks. The move eased the surge in tensions that has alarmed world powers. The barricades were erected by ethnic Serb residents of Kosovo, who have been at odds with the Pristina authorities over what they say is unfair treatment. Sena Saylan has more.
December 29, 2022
