Explosion heard in Ukraine's capital Kiev, air raid sirens sound
02:51
World
Russian forces have launched missile strikes across Ukraine in what Kiev called one of the largest bombardments since the conflict began. At least two people have been killed in the attacks which also knocked out power in several regions, with Kiev and Odesa the hardest hit. Thursday's attack came just hours after the Kremlin rejected Ukraine's suggestion that peace talks could begin in 2023. Sarah Morice reports.
December 29, 2022
