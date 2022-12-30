BizTech Share

Richard D. Wolff: American empire in decline | The InnerView

Economist Richard D. Wolff says runaway inflation and economic crises while hundreds of new billionaires are being minted are all signs of a global economy undergoing fundamental shifts, where inequality gets worse and wealth moves away from traditional centers of power in the West, who don’t know how to handle it. He believes the system is as broken and unpredictable as ever, unless major change occurs. But how? Wolff talks to Imran Garda on The InnerView.