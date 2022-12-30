POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Richard D. Wolff: American empire in decline | The InnerView
26:30
BizTech
Richard D. Wolff: American empire in decline | The InnerView
Economist Richard D. Wolff says runaway inflation and economic crises while hundreds of new billionaires are being minted are all signs of a global economy undergoing fundamental shifts, where inequality gets worse and wealth moves away from traditional centers of power in the West, who don’t know how to handle it. He believes the system is as broken and unpredictable as ever, unless major change occurs. But how? Wolff talks to Imran Garda on The InnerView.
December 30, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?