World Share

Travel misery grinds on as US digs out from deadly superstorm

For a fourth straight day, thousands of people are stranded across the United States because of airline travel troubles. On Wednesday, one airline, Southwest, cancelled another 25-hundred flights. It's since cancelled two-thousand more flights that were scheduled for Thursday. All this as western New York state continues to dig out from the winter storm that has killed dozens of people. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.