Brazil’s Lula promises zero deforestation in the Amazon by 2030
04:23
World
Brazil’s Lula promises zero deforestation in the Amazon by 2030
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has unveiled his cabinet, just hours after being sworn in as president for the third time. Lula has promised to improve life for Brazil's most vulnerable, work towards racial and gender equality, and achieve zero deforestation in the Amazon by 2030. Peter Newman from Curtin University discusses whether it’s a realistic goal and can be done by 2030. #LulaDaSilva #Amazon #deforestation
January 2, 2023
