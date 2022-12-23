World Share

Is China hiding its COVID-19 numbers?

World Health Organization says hospitals in China are filling up again as new COVID-19 cases hit the country after relaxing zero Covid rules. WHO says intensive care units are busy despite officials claiming numbers are relatively low. So is Beijing hiding its Covid numbers? Guests: Yaqiu Wang Human Rights Watch Senior China Researcher Andrew Leung China Strategist Muhammad Munir Professor of Virology at Lancaster University