One on One World Customs Organisation Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya

Russia-Ukraine conflict and post-COVID-19 pandemic conditions disrupted supply chains. This pushed countries to seek for alternative trade agreements and look for ways to strengthen their economic resilience by new custom policies. TRT World sat down with World Customs Organisation Secretary General, Kunio Mikuriya to talk about the importance of international trade connectivity and achieving cooperation on custom agreements and procedures between borders.
December 29, 2022
