Türkiye energy | A year in review
02:53
World
Situated between Europe and Asia, with straits connecting the Black Sea to the water highways of the world, Türkiye has made a number of energy breakthroughs in recent years and is planning larger projects down the line. With its vast potential, Türkiye is poised to become a transportation and energy hub — and the Turkish energy minister says the country needs just one year to reach this goal. #Türkiye #energyhub
December 28, 2022
