Erdogan: Fatih ship discovers 58B cubic meters of gas reserves
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the discovery of an additional 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves under the Black Sea. He's declared that Ankara's goal is to be independent of foreign oil and natural gas as soon as possible. He says the latest discovery, 3,200 metres below sea level, will contribute greatly to that aim, because the market value of total reserves found is one trillion dollars.
December 26, 2022
